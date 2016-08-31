'The End of the Perfect 10': From Nadia to Simone, surpassing perfection in gymnastics

"The End of the Perfect 10: The Making and Breaking of Gymnastics' Top Score - From Nadia to Now" by Dvora Meyers; Touchstone (226 pages, $26)
---
Dvora Meyers' "The End of the Perfect 10: The Making and Breaking of Gymnastics' Top Score - From Nadia to Now" begins, appropriately, with the carefully set scene onto which 14-year-old Romanian wunderkind Nadia Comaneci exploded in 1976.
Every move is described in precise, technical detail before climaxing, not on the dismount, as gymnastic routines tend to do, but on Comaneci's score: a 10.0. Competing in a sport that had never before seen a gymnast combine artistry and technical proficiency as Comaneci did, the diminutive Romanian had scored the first perfect 10 in the Olympics.
Meyers returns to Nadia several times throughout her book, which explores the evolution of "Perfect 10" as the defining concept of its sport and neatly traces the history of gymnastics from the acrobatic-less dancing of the 1930s to the modern sport on display in Rio earlier this month.
A former gymnast herself, Dvora Meyers leverages her access to former elite gymnasts, coaches and officials to craft a detailed and thorough account of how and why gymnastics changed when it did. She takes her readers through every iteration of the scoring system, highlighting the competitors who were benefited or harmed by each adjustment, and presents the current method as a work-in-progress that has emerged from 40 years of tinkering.
As gymnasts began to throw harder and harder tricks in the 1980s, judges struggled to differentiate the challenging routines that pushed the boundaries of the sport from the simpler routines that were done more cleanly. Thanks to an increasing emphasis on difficulty, the lithe dancers that allowed the Soviet Union to dominate the sport gave rise to the stockier, more powerful gymnasts that have graced Wheaties boxes for the past 30 years. Gradually, athleticism took its place alongside artistry.
After opening with Comaneci, Meyers ends on Simone Biles. Biles, who competes tumbling passes that some male gymnasts cannot do, has won the past three All-Around titles at World Gymnastics Championships and won four Olympic gold medals at Rio.
"Comaneci had come to symbolize the Perfect 10, so her rivals were chasing the athlete, a score, and the idea that the score represented," Meyers writes. "Without a symbolically meaningful score, it's just Biles herself that everyone is chasing."
Comaneci and Biles are, in many ways, perfect representatives of the sport Meyers so lovingly chronicles. Seething beneath the book's surface is the Cold War-style binary that has defined women's gymnastics for the past 40 years. It is difficult to refute the fact that the baton has passed from Russia to the United States - American women have walked away with the last three team titles at Worlds, plus Olympic gold in London - but Meyers' deft explanation shows why the Americans have superseded the Russians.
The one area her narrative glosses over is the modern iteration of this East v. West tension, which today exists on racial lines. Biles and Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic All-Around champion, are both African-American in a sport that historically has not seen much success from women of color.
In 2013, Biles won gold on the balance beam at the World championship. After finishing out of medal contention in fifth, Italian Olympian Carlotta Ferlito suggested that "next time we should also paint our skin black so then we can win, too." Although Ferlito later apologized, a member of the Italian Gymnastics federation attempted to mount a cringeworthy defense before the matter was put to rest.
But other than this omission, Meyers offers an incredibly thorough yet accessible account of one of the most mystifying aspects of the sport. The publication of "The End of the Perfect 10" provides an opportunity for the casual fan to take a deep dive into gymnastics. While this casual fan still might not be able to notice the mistakes that professional judges do, he or she will undoubtedly be able to distinguish the good from the great.
