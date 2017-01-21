Coloring book features regional attractions

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island Pause

3:18 Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest