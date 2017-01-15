Books

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."The Princess Diarist," by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press: $26) The actress revisits her "Star Wars" days, revealing an affair with Harrison Ford.

2."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of the birth of behavioral economics from psychologists Daniel Kahneman and the late Amos Tversky.

3."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

4."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

5."Thank You for Being Late," by Thomas L. Friedman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $28) Solutions on thriving amid accelerating technology and globalization.

6."Tools of Titans," by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) Tactics, routines and habits of billionaires and performers compiled from 200 interviews.

7."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.

8."The Daily Show," by Chris Smith and John Stewart (Grand Central: $30) The satirical news show as experienced by its staff and guests.

9."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

10."Alexander Hamilton," by Ron Chernow (Penguin: $20) A bio of the Founding Father and first Treasury Secretary of the United States.

