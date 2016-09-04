Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 5

Finales include Ripley’s, Legos, water parks
▪ “Carolina Deal” discount – with $10 tickets, plus tax, for S.C. and N.C. residents with ID, to each of Ripley’s five Myrtle Beach sites: Ripley’s Aquarium, open 9 a.m. at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway, and these attractions, 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd.: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze or Ripley’s 5D Moving Theater. 843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach, also 843-916-0888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com.
▪ “Nature Connects: Legos Bricks Sculpture” outdoor exhibit, at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach. Gardens open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Wild Water & Wheels, 910 U.S. Business S., Surfside Beach: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission, plus tax: $27.98 for anyone 4 feet or taller, $19.98 under 4 feet or ages 55 and older, and respective rates dip at 2 p.m. to $19.98 and $17.98, respectively. Entry always free for ages 2 and younger. (Rides and miniature golf open 1-6 p.m., for extra fees or combo tickets.) 843-238-3787 or www.wild-water.com.
▪ Myrtle Waves Water Park, at U.S. 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.. Save $1 on tickets in advance at www.myrtlewaves.com, for, plus tax: $26.99 for individuals 4 feet or taller and $20.99 juniors under 4 feet; local and military discounts available at park entrance. Admission always free for ages 2 and younger. 843-913-9250.
▪ Hipster XL inflatable beach slide, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Park, at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, one block south of Main Street. Single ride $3, four single rides $10, daily pass $20. 843-280-5674, 843-280-5620 or parks.nmb.us/Page.aspx?id=16.
Lazinski to laugh up week at Comedy Cabana
Mick Lazinski will perform nightly through Saturday, with Walker Hayes and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday) at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $17.50 or $20. (Also, all-ages shows with comedy hypnotist Herb McCandless Jr., 6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, for $15.)
Morgan, Mauss take turns at Carolina Comedy Club
Choose from these headliners this week at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com:
▪ Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Sunday. $15.
▪ Shane Mauss, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9:15 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. $15.
