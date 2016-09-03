Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 4

Final day for ‘Uncorked,’ ‘Splashes,’ Legends lineup
▪ Final day of year for Splashes Oceanfront Water Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission, plus tax: $21.95 for anyone 4 feet or taller, $18.95 children under 4 feet; also, $37.95 combo ticket for one day water park, and one day amusement park. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
▪ “Coastal Uncorked” Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival” finale, with “Grand Wine Tasting Tent,” 1-6 p.m., in Broadway at the Beach’s Pavilion Park Central, off 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 17 and Robert Grissom Parkway. Advance at www.coastaluncorked.com, plus online processing fees: $25; tickets on site $5 more.
▪ “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” 2-5 p.m. with Doug Fankhauser, The Crave Duo, Neal Peterson, and Big Bam Boom, in Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives. 843-450-7281.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” with “American Graffiti,” from 1973, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com, and www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ Junior Marvin’s Wailers, 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.
▪ “The Last Gig of Buddy Holly” tribute by Mister Fifties, 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11 at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. 1950s attire encouraged. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.
▪ The Cornerstone (reggae), 6 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ The Imitations, 6:30 p.m. in Holden Beach Pavilion, at end of Jordan Boulevard. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic auditions for “Twelve Angry Men,” 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Final day of summer lineup – with tributes to the Blues Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Adele, Bruno Mars, and Elvis Presley – 8 p.m. at Legends in Concert, 925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. Plus tax: $39.95-$49.95 ages 17 and older, and $13.95-$44.95 ages 3-16. 843-238-7827 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
