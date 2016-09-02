Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 3

Barbecue, brews fests, ‘Pops with Pelicans’ on tap
Choose from various special events:
▪ “Beach, Boogie & BBQ Festival,” noon-6 p.m., outside Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus Conference Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach, near Pampas Drive, Farrow Parkway Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, and The Market Common. Free admission. Buy food and beverages on site. 843-855-0527 or www.myrtlebeacheventinfo.com/beach-boogie-and-bbq.html. Also: Myrtle Beach Car Club show, noon-3 p.m., for $20 registration and benefiting four charities (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com).
▪ “Labor Day Saturday Music & Cookout,” noon-6 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $3, or free by donating two canned/dry good items for area food banks. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Strand Cinema: “A Peck on the Cheek” at 12:30 p.m., “Rich Hill” 3 p.m., and “My Love, Don’t Cross That River” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “Coastal Uncorked” Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival,” in Broadway at the Beach’s Pavilion Park Central, off 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 17 and Robert Grissom Parkway – with “Brews ’N the Beach” Craft Beer Event,” 4-7 p.m. Saturday, and “Grand Wine Tasting Tent,” 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Advance at www.coastaluncorked.com, plus online processing fees: $25 daily; tickets on site $5 more. 843-626-9668.
▪ At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach: “Brews, Blues & BBQ Festival,” 5 p.m.on The Deck, with music from The Yale Brothers and Nova City, for $5 ages 21 and older for sampling cup and wristband; and Sister Hazel concert, 8:30 p.m., for $17 general, plus ticketing fees. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach, and www.sisterhazel.com.
▪ “Pops with the Pelicans” concert by Long Bay Symphony (longbaysymphony.com), 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Gates open 6 p.m.), with rain date on Sunday, at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach (Enter parking lot from Robert Grissom Parkway). $30. 843-918-6000 or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com.
▪ “High Steppin’ Country” finale for 2016, 8:30 p.m. in Lakewood Camping Resort’s Theater by the Sea, 5901 S. Kings Highway, between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, about a mile north of S.C. 544. $10 ages 13 and older, $5 for children 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. Park near entrance for shuttles inside campground. 843-447-7343.
Comments