Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 2

Planetarium ushers out summer slate
Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C., reaches the final weekend of its summer schedule, with the building opening at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Monday, and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Details at 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org:
▪ Friday and Monday – “Laser Spirit” at 11 a.m., for half-price admission; and “The Sky Tonight!” at noon.
▪ Daily – “Accidental Astronauts” 1 p.m., “Astronaut” 2 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 3 p.m., “Seven Wonders” 4 p.m., and “The Sky Tonight!” 5 p.m.
▪ Laser shows on Friday – “Beatles” 6 p.m., “Pink Floyd: The Wall” 7 p.m. and not recommended for young children, and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon” 8 p.m.
Details: Prices per show are $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Join Strand Cinema for shows daily
The Strand Cinema group begins a new weekend of movies:“The Age of Adaline” 2:30 p.m. and “Suffragette” 7 p.m. (free admission for women at this screening only); and on Saturday: “A Peck on the Cheek” at 12:30 p.m., “Rich Hill” 3 p.m., and “My Love, Don’t Cross That River” 7 p.m. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7.
Three concerts outside, all for free
Double check to confirm, amid weather conditions:
▪ The Holiday Band, 6:30 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. (910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
▪ Adam Doleac Band, 7-11 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Davisson Brothers Band, 9 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.
Ripley’s $10 deal lasts through weekend
The “Carolina Deal” discount, for S.C. and N.C. residents with ID, to each of Ripley’s five Myrtle Beach sites, has been extended to Monday. Details at 843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach, also 843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com
Details: $10 tickets per site, plus tax, to Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway, and these attractions, 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd.: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze or Ripley’s 5D Moving Theater (with “Monkey Madness” and “Happy Feet”).
