Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Sept. 1

Library resumes ‘1st Thursday’ forums
The Friends of the Waccamaw Library “1st Thursday” adult education series is back after a summer break, with all programs at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday monthly, starting with “For Our Rivers,” with Emma Boyer, Winyah Rivers Foundation’s Waccamaw Riverkeeper, and an introduction by Lee Brockington, local historian. Details at 843-314-3177, 843-545-3623 or www.thefowl.org:
Details: At Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free.
Door’s open to join Serendipity Singers
The Serendipity Singers, a woman’s choral group, has begun weekly rehearsals for its 11th season, with a new director, Catherine Dorosh, and new voices are welcome. This group, begun in 2006, has made spring and Thanksgiving-time Christmas concerts, both for free, its traditions. Details at 843-357-2561 or www.serendipitysingersofsc.com.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach.
Dan & Sallylu start Georgetown park concerts
The Georgetown Business Association’s “Music in the Park” series covers several Thursdays into mid-October: Dan & Sallylu on Sept. 1; karaoke with Jessie Taylor Sept. 8 and Oct. 13; Carolina Midnight Sept. 15 and Oct. 20; and the John Lammonds & Band Oct. 6. Free. Details at www.georgetownseaport.com/events/, or email GBASC29440@gmail.com.
Details: 6-9 p.m. in Georgetown’s Francis Marion Park, at Front and Broad streets. Free.
Carolina Soul Band to jam in Horseshoe
Catch the Carolina Soul Band in concert. Details at 843-280-5594, ext. 3, or parks.nmb.us.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Free.
Bob Hope exhibit extended at museum
The “Bob Hope: An American Treasure” exhibit has been extended through Sept. 18. Details at 843-427-7668 or www.nmbmuseum.com, and www.bobhope.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; and noon-4 p.m. Sundays at North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum, 799 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. $10 ages 18-59; $8 ages 60 and older and military/student with ID; $5 ages 5-12; and free ages 4 and younger.
See All That! in ‘Thunder and Light’
Catch the clogging troupe All That! in “Thunder and Light” on Thursdays through Oct. 6, and on Nov. 26 and Dec. 31. Details at 843-913-4000 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: 4 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater (home of “The Carolina Opry” and “Time Warp”), at northern junction of U.S. 17 Business and U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. $34.95 ages 17 and older, and $20.42 ages 3-16 and students – and respective general admission of $25.99 and $16.75 – plus tax.
