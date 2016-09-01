In third decade, Sister Hazel still right at home playing Strand

Take heed, Hazelnuts: Through more than two decades, the Carolinas have “played a big part” for this quintet in “how we built our following.”
Andrew Copeland, calling two weeks ago from home in Gainesville, Fla., expressed such sentiments ahead of Sister Hazel’s concert at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
His name’s on the composer credits for 8 of 14 songs on the band’s latest CD, “Lighter in the Dark,” recorded in Nashville, Tenn., on Croakin’ Poets Records. Copeland said the embrace by country music fans is taken as an honor, only adding to the group’s array of rock and other styles woven in its work since the mid-1990s.
“For people who have listened to the band from the beginning,” the singer/guitarist said, “they’ll say, ‘That sounds like Sister Hazel.’ ”
No “conscious decision” drove any change for the band to change its tenor or go country with this new CD, Copeland said. It’s just continued development from their roots laid in their hometown shared with the University of Florida’s Albert E. Gator and finding other inroads in the musical marketplace. Copeland also proclaimed his respect for country fans for staying “very serious about their music.”
The third number, co-written and recorded with Darius Rucker – whom they know from tours with Hootie & the Blowfish – “Karaoke Song” fit right in this package, Copeland said. After this idea was brought to Sister Hazel colleagues, “they were adamant to put it on the record,” and Rucker was so kind to lend his voice for this version.
“Karaoke Song” also was on the “20 Stages” double CD/vinyl LP, and DVD, released in autumn 2014 on the Rock Ridge Music label. It marked a milestone for Sister Hazel, with 20 songs recorded from concerts in 20 different sites. “The brainchild” of bassist Jett Beres, that collection reflected the band’s fun to look back, Copeland said, something for “the core fan base” and turning some new ears as well.
Best known for “All for You,” Sister Hazel also has added themes to various movie soundtracks, such as “Your Winter,” from “10 Things I Hate About You,” in 1999; “We’ll Find It” in “The Wedding Planner” (2001); and “Change Your Mind” in the closing credits for “Bedazzled” (2000).
Sister Hazel keeps writing new memories with its 17th annual “The Rock Boat,” sold out and sailing in mid-February from Tampa, Fla., to Belize and Mexico, Copeland said this cruise, created “way back when” as a thank you to fans, and something “that’s taken on a life of its own,” brings a blend of known artists, and access and mingling to see others whom patrons might not know, but will appreciate only more upon return.
“The Zac Brown Band was on here for many years,” Copeland said, remembering lineups from 2006-09, and praising all the participants since 2001. “It says a lot about the level of artists we’ve had.”
Contact STEVE PALISIN at 843-444-1764.
If you go
WHO: Sister Hazel
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach
HOW MUCH: $17, plus ticketing fees.
ALSO: Firth annual “Brews, Blues & BBQ Festival,” 5 p.m. Saturday on The Deck, with music from The Yale Brothers and Nova City. $5 ages 21 and older for sampling cup and wristband.
SOME OTHER CONCERTS THIS FALL: TreeHouse! and Signal Fire, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, for $5; Strutter tribute to Kiss, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30, for $11; George Thorogood & the Destroyers, 8 p.m. Oct. 3, for $27.50 or $51; Kip Moore, with Jon Pardi, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12, for $35; Brothers Osborne, with LANco, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, for $22.50; and “Back to the ’80s” featuring The Molly Ringwalds, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, for $15.
INFORMATION: 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach, and www.sisterhazel.com
