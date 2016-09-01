‘Coastal Uncorked,’ ‘Beach, Boogie & BBQ’ kick off fall festivals

September starts the Grand Strand’s busiest festival season of the year, and the Labor Day weekend tradition of the annual “Coastal Uncorked” Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival” and “Beach, Boogie & BBQ Festival” in Myrtle Beach continue.
The respective fests kick off 6-9 p.m. Friday at Broadway at the Beach, and outside the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus Conference Center in Myrtle Beach, near The Market Common, each with a lineup of local bands.
This marks the second year for “Coastal Uncorked” in its new central hub, with plenty of free parking, a move for which the host Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association is grateful. Jeffrey Alan Wisniewski, the group’s events and membership programs manager, said for 2015, the change in place and time of year, to the end of summer, provided “a big help.”
“A good bit of our ticket sales,” Wisniewski said, “were from folks who walked up, discovered what was going on, thought it sounded good, and said, ‘Let’s check it out.’ ”
Friday In “Chocolate Under the Moon,” 13 “mixologists” will compete for the title for making “the official cocktail of Coastal Uncorked,” Wisniewski said, noting the winning concoction also will preface dinner on Sept. 25 at the hospitality association’s seventh annual “Farm to Table” fundraiser for the Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s culinary Institute, Sept. 25 at Thompson Farm and Nursery, near Bucksport.
For the “Brews ’N the Beach” Craft Beer Event,” 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Wisniewski said through coordination by Festival Promotions of Myrtle Beach – which also will coordinate two festivals in October at The Market Common – participating vendors will each bring one or two “very limited release and harder to find” brews.
“Craft beer aficionados will taste some things not yet available in mass markets,” Wisniewski said.
“Coastal Uncorked” will conclude with the “Grand Wine Tasting Tent,” 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Through the hospitality association’s two events this month, as well as its next annual “Trio Dinner” in spring, Wisniewski said, funds are raised to help students in such programs for culinary arts and golf and sports turf management at HGTC, and resort tourism management at Coastal Carolina University.
Focusing more on the food field, Wisniewski said, “everybody thinks of Myrtle Beach for the beach and golf,” yet with HGTC’s International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach under construction, this area’s potential to grow even more as an attractive destination for dining – and keep its graduates here with careers – will continue.
“We have some incredible culinary talent here,” he said.
Charities form ingredients at the other foodie fest across town this weekend. Patrons at the Beach, Boogie & BBQ Festival will help the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s 250KCBS Meals Mission, for a goal of feeding 250,000 dishes to needy people across this country. Also, entries into the Myrtle Beach Car Club show, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, will raise funds for distribution to four local charities in December – proof of some Christmas spirit already in overdrive.
If you go
Foodie fests
▪ Sixth annual “Coastal Uncorked” Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival, by Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, in Broadway at the Beach’s Pavilion Park Central, off 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, between U.S. 17 and Robert Grissom Parkway – with “Chocolate Under The Moon” moonshine mixology and dessert event, 6-9 p.m. Friday; “Brews ’N the Beach” Craft Beer Event,” 4-7 p.m. Saturday; and “Grand Wine Tasting Tent,” 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Advance at www.coastaluncorked.com, plus online processing fees: $65 three-day pass, and $20 Friday and $25 Saturday and Sunday each; tickets on site $5 more. Also: seventh annual “Farm to Table” fundraiser for Horry-Georgetown Technical College Culinary Institute, 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Thompson Farm and Nursery, 1625 Bucksville Drive, near Bucksport, off U.S. 701 south of Conway. $150 single or $250 couple, and $700 or $900 for respective tables of six or eight people. 843-626-9668.
▪ 11th annual “Beach, Boogie & BBQ Festival” – benefiting 250KCBS Meals Mission (www.kcbs..us/meals-mission.php), 6-9 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday, outside Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus Conference Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach, near Pampas Drive, Farrow Parkway Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, and The Market Common. Free admission. Buy food and beverages on site. 843-855-0527 or www.myrtlebeacheventinfo.com/beach-boogie-and-bbq.html. Also on Saturday: Myrtle Beach Car Club show, noon-3 p.m., for $20 registration and benefiting four charities. (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com); and Corn Hole Competition, noon-4 p.m., with room for 40 teams, for $10 team or $5 player – register at coastaltailgating.com.
▪ Conway Downtown Alive’s annual “Rivertown Dine-Around” culinary tour, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24 across downtown Conway, from home base of Conway Visitor Center, 903 Third Ave., for pickup of map of participating restaurants. Free admission, with pre-registration at conwayalive.com. Mini-entree items on sampler menu start at $2, and most items do not exceed $4. 843-248-6260.
▪ “Brew at the Zoo” annual benefit for Friends of Brookgreen Gardens projects, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Brookgreen Gardens’ Native Wildlife Zoo, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. $40 ($35 members), and $15 designated drivers. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ 25th annual St. John’s Greek Festival, benefiting various charities, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 1, and noon-7 p.m. Oct. 2, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, at U.S. 17 Bypass and 33rd Avenue North Extension in Myrtle Beach. $1 ages 11 and older, otherwise free. 843-448-3773 or www.stjohn-mb.org/greek-festival-2016.
▪ Annual “Smoke on the Beach” competition – benefiting Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant – 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30 (with “Anything Butt” sampling) and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Broadway at the Beach, on 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Free admission. Buy food and beverages on site. 843-971-0131 or www.smokeonthebeach.org.
Music
▪ Saturday fests at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School: “Labor Day Saturday Music & Cookout,” noon-6 p.m. Sept. 3, for $3; “Dog Days Blues & Jazz Fest,” noon-5 p.m. Sept. 10, for $8; and “An Afternoon with the Holiday Band,” noon-5 p.m. Sept. 24 for $5. Also, bring two canned/dry good items for area food banks and receive $3 off admission. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ “Pops with the Pelicans” concert by Long Bay Symphony (longbaysymphony.com), 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday (Gates open 6 p.m.; rain date is Sunday, at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach (Enter parking lot from Robert Grissom Parkway). $30 (or VIP on-field tables of eight for $600, including light hors d’oeuvres, and Duplin Winery beverages). 843-918-6000 or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com.
▪ Sand Dollar Square Dance Club of Myrtle Beach open house (with free lesson), 6-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach – enter through right side door. 801-680-4958 or sanddollarsquaredanc.wix.com/sanddollarweb.
▪ SOS (Society of Stranders) Fall Migration, Sept. 16-27 at various sites in downtown North Myrtle Beach: Duck’s Beach Club, Ducks II, Fat Harold’s Beach Club, OD Arcade, OD Beach and Golf Resort, and The Pirate’s Cove, including free concerts 1-5 p.m. Sept. 18 on First Avenue, beside OD Arcade, and noon-5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, on Main Street. No cover charge in aforementioned clubs with SOS membership, $35 a year. 888-767-3113 or www.shagdance.com/migration.htm.
▪ Second annual “An Evening with Aaron Caruso and Friends” dinner and concert, by Sons of Italy Grand Strand Lodge 2868 of Socastee – and benefiting Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach – 6-11 p.m. Sept. 17 at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., just west of Myrtle Beach and along the Intracoastal Waterway, off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway. $45. 843-655-1636 or www.sonsofitalymb.com, and www.aaroncaruso.com.
▪ 26th annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 in downtown Georgetown, for free; and 7 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Oct. 6-8, and Oct. 13-15, mostly at The Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island, at various prices. Events include fourth annual Seaside Palette en Plein Air and Wet Paint Sale, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 outside Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown; and at golf club: 17th annual Wine & Food Gala on Sept. 29, for $100, and Peabo Bryson concert Oct. 1, for $30, $45 or $85. 843-626-8911 or pawleysmusic.com.
The great outdoors
▪ “Baseball and BBQ” fall season opener – by and benefiting Grand Strand Miracle Leagues – getting people with disabilities on the diamond, on a field for wheelchairs and walkers, with volunteers as “buddies” to help players – 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at James C. Benton Miracle League Field, outiside Myrtle Beach’s Pepper Geddings Recreation Center, 3205 N. Oak St. Free. 843-448-7712 or www.grandstrandmiracleleague.com.
▪ Second annual “Walk & Roll” (1 mile) for GBS/CIDP Foundation International – helping people affected by Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or related syndromes such as multifocal motor neuropathy – 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Conway’s Riverfront Park, on Elm Street (registration open 9 a.m.). Donations welcome. 843-397-8447, or email merrilyn.macurak@gbs-cidp.org.
▪ Annual Skyhoundz Canine Disc Local Championships, covering dogs’ distance and accuracy, 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Surfside Beach’s Martin Field, at Dogwood Drive South and Sixth Avenue South. Free for all dogs to compete, and for spectators. 770-751-3882, www.skyhoundz.com, or email customerservice@skyhoundz.com, and reach town at 843-650-9548 or www.surfsidebeach.org.
▪ “Zugunruhefest” migration-focused birding festival, Sept. 15-17 at The Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 35 miles south of Georgetown (open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, with guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and flight demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.), free with general admission: $15 ages 17-64, $14 seniors and active duty military, $10 ages 6-16, and free ages 5 and younger. Fees vary for extra activities, such as two-hour, birding excursions by boat, for $40 to $45; and one-hour, behind-the-scenes tours of Avian Conservation Center Medical Clinic and Oiled Bird Response Facility, for $10. 843-971-7474 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/zugunruhefest.
▪ “BFF (Breast Friends Forever) Pink Ribbon Run” – benefiting Caring In Our Lifetime of Myrtle Beach (caringinourlifetime.com) – Sept. 17 at Barefoot Resort, 2051 Bridge View Court, near North Myrtle Beach, with 5k at 8 a.m. (for $35 advance) and 10k at 9 a.m. ($40 – or both races for $70), and “Kids Fun Run/Tot Trot about 10:30 a.m. www.bffpinkribbonrun.com or www.grandstrandrunning.com.
▪ 37th annual Harvest Hoe-Down Festival, by Pilot Club of Aynor, Sept. 17 in Aynor Town Park, 600 S. Main St., off U.S. 501, with parade at 10 a.m., music 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and street dance 7-10 p.m. Free admission. 843-358-1074 or www.aynorharvesthoedown.org.
▪ “SeptemberFest,” noon-4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission. 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
▪ 43rd annual South Atlantic Shrine Association Fall Festival – benefiting Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and other related charities for youth burn victims – Sept. 14-17 in Myrtle Beach, including Grand Strand Shriners Parade, 1 p.m. Sept. 17, southward on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, between 12th and 29th avenues South. www.southatlanticsa.org/sasafall2016.htm.
▪ Reapers Motorcycle Club’s benefit ride/poker run for efforts to rebuild Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center, noon Sept. 18 (registration open 9 a.m.) at Suck Bang Blow, 3393 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 843-651-7960, or email rideittillitblows@suckbangblow.com.
▪ 41st annual Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival – noon-6 p.m. Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 24, and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 25 – at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens (Park open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily) Park admission fee ($5 for ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15) waived this weekend only, but festival admission for ages 16 and older is $8 daily or $10 multiday pass, and free for ages 15 and younger. 843-237-4440, www.atalayafestival.com, and www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
▪ Third annual “Run for the Kids 5k” for Children’s Recovery Center of Myrtle Beach, Sept. 24 at Morse Park Landing, on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with 1-mile run/walk at 7:30 a.m. ($22.50 ages 14 and older, $12.50 ages 7-13), and 5k at 8 a.m. ($32.50 ages 14 and older, otherwise $22.50). 843-448-3400 or www.childrensrecoverycenter.org/events.html.
▪ 13th annual Irish-Italian International Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. Free admission. Also, spaghetti-eating contest, 2:15 p.m. at stage at 400 Main St.; sign up for free 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at festival information booth. 843-280-5570 or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/festivals/irish-italian-international-festival/.
▪ “Showdown at the Shipwreck,” miniature golf tournament – benefiting Boys Scouts of America Pee Dee Area Council, based in Florence (843-662-6306 or peedeescouts.us) – 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Shipwreck Island Adventure Golf, 3301 S. Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Business, next to Midway Par 3, with 18 holes of mini-golf, lunch, patch and a goodie bad, for $20 ages 17 and younger, $25 adults, in teams of four, each with at least one adult; individuals welcome for grouping with others. Email Philbethune@gmail.com.
▪ “Myrtle Beach Color Vibe 5K Run,” 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Myrtle Beach Speedway Amphitheater, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31. Price varies by solo or team runner for ages 13 and older. www.thecolorvibe.com/index.php.
▪ The Market Common Triathlon, Sept. 25 in The Market Common area in Myrtle Beach. www.mbtriclub.org/race/market-common-triathlon/.
Other specialty events
▪ Community Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Coastal Carolina University’s Lib Jackson Student Union Courtyard, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. 843-349-2656, or email jcombess@coastal.edu.
▪ Benefits for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach: Fifth annual “Doggies & Divas” Black Tie Event, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 8 at Surf Golf & Tennis Club, 1701 Springland Lane, North Myrtle Beach, for $50 advance (call 843-273-0623) or $55 at door; and 16th annual “Ride for the Animals Poker Run,” Sept. 10 at East Bay Deli, 3914 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, behind Harley-Davidson dealership, with registration for $20 advance or 10 a.m.-noon. for $25 on day of event. 843-249-4948 or www.humanesocietynmb.org.
▪ Annual “Pushing Past Youth Homelessness” Shopping Cart Race festival – benefiting Sea Haven for Youth, based in Little River, and assisting homeless, runaway and at-risk youth in Horry County – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10, with race at 11 a.m., at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Teams of four people – three pushing and one riding – dress in costume and push shopping carts – which are provided – over a set course, with various awards at stake: Epic Fundraising; Dead Last Cart and Hot Mess Award. $80 adult team, $40 student team. 843-213-1133, www.seahaveninc.com, or email jtucker@sccoast.net.
▪ “Family Fun Day/Field Day,” for families of children with autism, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at East Bay Park, on east end of Front Street in Georgetown. Free, with reservations requested by Monday with SOS Health Care at 843-283-3033, or email:diane.owens@sos-healthcare.com.
▪ “Pitch Night,” presented by a group including Grand Strand Technology Council, with local entrepreneurs pitching their ideas, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Grand 14 Cinemas, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Free. Reception afterward nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe. 843-900-7478 or gstechcouncil.org/event/pitch-night/.
▪ Global Christian Professional Women’s Association inaugural conference, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 6:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $50 members, otherwise $100 guest rate for full day, or join as member and attend for $150. 866-774-2792 or www.gcpwa.org/2016conference/.
▪ “Seniors Fair,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Surfside Beach Fire Department, 810 First Ave. N. Free, including lunch. 843-650-9548, www.surfsidebeach.org, or email seniorcitizenscommittee@surfsidebeach.org.
▪ Annual ‘Art, Crafts, Plant and Bake Sale,” 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24, aT Jensen’s Retirement Community Magnolia Clubhouse, on Moonshadow Lane in Garden City Beach, accessible from U.S. 17 Business, across from Kroger, or Victory Lane off Garden City Connector, off U.S. 17 Bypass. 843-421-7322.
▪ “It’s a Grand Night for Trivia,” benefiting Carolina Master Chorale, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $30 individual player or $165 for team of six. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
▪ “Lunafest – Short Films by, for, about Women,” benefiting Family Justice Center for Georgetown and Horry Counties – based in Georgetown – with Dorothea Benton Frank, author, on Sept. 29 at Coastal Carolina University James J. Johnson Auditorium, in E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration Building on Conway campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544: reception and book signing at 6 p.m., keynote speech 7 p.m., and four films at 7:45 p.m. $35, including copy of Frank’s newest novel, “All Summer Long.” (Also, sixth annual “Taste of Georgetown” benefit, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in downtown Georgetown.) 843-546-3926, or fjcgtownhorry.org.
Saluting veterans
▪ “Folds of Honor” ceremony – by Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444, raising scholarship money and awareness for spouses and children of fallen and disabled service personnel – noon Wednesday at Georgetown Veterans Memorial, 715 Church St. (U.S. 17), Georgetown, between American Legion and VFW buildings, with special guest, retired Air Force Col. Gary “Gumby” West, stopping during his 2,500-mile Patriot Honor Ride on bicycle, begun Aug. 1 in Maine with scheduled arrival in late September in Key West, Fla. 843-833-3700 for Legion, 843-833-2818 for VFW, and patriothonorride.com.
▪ Third annual “Beard, Mustache and Facial Hair Competition,” by South Carolina Beard Club – Myrtle Beach, and benefiting Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 34-3, based in Myrtle Beach (www.cvma34-3.com), 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Rockin’ Hard Saloon, 3352 U.S. 17 Business, Garden City Beach (843-299-0319 or rhsmb.com). $20 to compete (doors open 6 p.m. for sign-up) or $15 to watch. 843-340-6564, www.southcarolinabeardclub.com, or email scbeardclub@yahoo.com.
▪ Third annual “Myrtle Beach Stand Down,” by various groups, for veterans, including homeless individuals who have served – with such services as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings, Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security benefits counseling, and referrals to a variety of other service providers, for housing, employment and substance abuse treatment – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23 at U.S. Army Reserve, 3392 Phillis Blvd., Myrtle Beach, beside The Market Common. 803-873-2266
▪ Annual “Gold Star Mothers Day” Service, by Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina, for mothers who have had a son or daughter die while serving in the armed forces, and their families, 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, near Forestbrook community. www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com, or email LindaTucker.bsmcc@gmail.com.
Remembering Sept. 11
▪ Annual “9-11 Remembrance Service,” 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at Surfside Beach Fire Department, 810 First Ave. N., behind Surfside Beach Town Hall (115 U.S. 17 Business N.) Reach town Fire Chief Kevin Otte at 843-913-6169, or email kotte@surfsidebeach.org.
▪ Annual “9/11 Memorial Ceremony,” by Coastal Carolina Shields, an organization of retired law enforcement personnel, 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Simply Southern Smokehouse, 1301 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach. 843-318-1469, or email MCY53@sc.rr.com.
▪ 15th annual “Local Heroes’ Benefit – A Day to Honor America’s Heroes,” in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and benefiting local police, firefighters and first responders – 11 a.m. Sept. 11, with live bands, noon-closing, at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, in Marsh Walk. Free admission, and all-day buffet for donation. 843-651-0664 or www.deaddogsaloon.com. Also, fifth annual Local Heroes’ Benefit Golf Tournament – benefiting Horry/Georgetown Counties’ Fire & Life Safety Expo, and Georgetown Sheriff’s Office “Shop with Santa” program – 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Blackmoor Golf Club, 6100 Longwood Drive,Murrells Inlet, with after-party nearby at The Claw House, 4097 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $100 per player – details at 843-902-7216 or 843-997-9450.S
▪ Fourth annual Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride – benefiting Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund, based in Conway (843-779-5911 or www.hcffrf.com) – 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11, with registration at noon, at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson, 4710 S. Kings Highway, just south of Myrtle Beach city line and Seagate Village neighborhood. $15 rider and $5 passenger, and first 250 registrants receive commemorative pin. 843-369-5555 or www.myrtlebeachharley.com. Also, after-party, 4-6 p.m. at Ian’s Wateway Bar & Grill, 2200 Little River Neck Road, North Myrtle Beach (843-427-4943 or www.ianswaterway.com).
▪ Second annual “Red, White and Blues” concert – benefiting Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s public education fund (www.myrtlebeachfire.com) – with performances by Charlie Snuggs, Four Sheets to the Wind, “Chicago” Bob Hess, Digger T, and Spider Blues, master of ceremonies, 3-10 p.m. Sept. 11, outside at Hard Rock Cafe, at Broadway at the Beach, at 29th Avenue North and U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. No cover charge. 843-946-0007, ext. 208; or www.hardrock.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Annual “9-11 Candlelight Vigil,” by various groups – including 21-gun salute by Marine Corps League 1432 – 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at North Myrtle Beach’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Also, North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will begin day by welcoming individuals to the city by waving U.S. flags on North Myrtle Beach overpasses. Contact George O’Neil at 843-399-1111, or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/special-events/9-11-candlelight-vigil/.
Brunswick County
▪ Carolina Soul Festival health, art and music fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 10 outside Brunswick Community College South Brunswick Islands Center, 9480 Ocean Highway W. (U.S. 17) Calabash, N.C. $5 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. Demos include dance, fitness, and belly dancing, and musicians include Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute by Justin Cody Fox Trio. 910-579-4845 or www.carolinasoulfestival.com.
▪ 13th annual Brunswick County Intercultural Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17, outside Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off College Road, south of U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. Free admission. 910-842-6566 or www.bcifestival.org.
▪ Annual “Purple Feet Festival” – benefiting Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which includes Brunswick County – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Tickets for ages 12 and older: $7 advance, $8 at gate, and $5 with donation of 4-6 dry/canned food donations; and free ages 11 and younger, and for Lucy look-alikes (for contest at 3 p.m.). 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ Second annual Sunset Beach Paddle Fest – benefiting Paws-Ability, Brunswick County Homeless Coalition, and Sunset Beach Turtle Watch – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Sunset Beach Waterfront Park, 206 Sunset Blvd. N., including paddleboard and kayak competitions with 9.5-and 5.5-mile courses and 1.9-mile fun paddle; kayak and paddleboard fishing tournament; and pet costume and pie baking contests. Free admission. 883-573-223, and register for races at visitsunsetbeachnc.com.
