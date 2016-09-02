Water parks begin final weekend of season | Best Bets

CLOSING SUNDAY-MONDAY | Seasons end 09.04, 09.05
Last chances for splashes at water parks, Hipster XL
▪ Splashes Oceanfront Water Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sunday. Admission, plus tax: $21.95 for anyone 4 feet or taller, $18.95 children under 4 feet; also, $37.95 combo ticket for one day water park, and one day amusement park. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
▪ Wild Water & Wheels, 910 U.S. Business S., Surfside Beach: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Admission, plus tax: $27.98 for anyone 4 feet or taller, $19.98 under 4 feet or ages 55 and older, and respective rates dip at 2 p.m. to $19.98 and $17.98, respectively. Entry is free for ages 2 and younger. 843-238-3787 or www.wild-water.com.
▪ Myrtle Waves Water Park, at U.S. 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday. Save $1 on tickets in advance at www.myrtlewaves.com, for, plus tax: $26.99 for individuals 4 feet or taller and $20.99 juniors under 4 feet, also with the next day free; local and military discounts available at park entrance. Admission always is free for ages 2 and younger. 843-913-9250.
▪ Hipster XL inflatable beach slide, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Monday in North Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Park, at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, one block south of Main Street. Single ride $3, four single rides $10, daily pass $20. Group rates also available. 843-280-5674, 843-280-5620 or parks.nmb.us/Page.aspx?id=16.
FINAL DAYS | Through 09.05, 09.10
Both Lego art exhibits to part ways soon
A few days remain for both large-scale Lego exhibits on the Grand Strand:
▪ “Nature Connects: Legos Bricks Sculpture” outdoor exhibit through Monday, at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach. Gardens open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ “The Art of the Brick,” through Sept. 10, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, with free admission. Also: free, docent-led tour at 2 p.m. Wednesday. 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS | Through 09.18
Bob Hope exhibit extended at North Myrtle Beach museum
“Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a traveling exhibit created by the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Fla. (www.worldgolfhalloffame.org) – where the late actor/comedian/USO ambassador was inducted in 1983 – has been extended beyond August through Sept. 18 at the North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum, 799 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach.
It’s open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10 ages 18-59; $8 ages 60 and older and military/student with ID; $5 ages 5-12; and free ages 4 and younger.
Also: “Mrs. Murder Rites,” a murder mystery dinner museum benefit by Mrs. Murder and Friends – with author Stephenie King, reading from her newest novel, “Mrs. Murder” – is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (rescheduled from Aug. 10). Tickets are $37 ($30 members).
Details at 843-427-7668 or www.nmbmuseum.com, and www.bobhope.com.
SUNDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS | Through 10.05
‘Flashback Cinema’ rolling into autumn at Grand 14
“Flashback Cinema,” with classic 1980s movies in September, continues at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays at the Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach: “American Graffiti,” from 1973, on Sept. 4 and 7, “Sixteen Candles” (1984) Sept. 11 and 14, “The Big Lebowski” (1998) Sept. 18 and 21; “North by Northwest” (1959) Sept. 25 and 28; and “Batman” (1989) Oct. 2 and 5.
Each is at regular movie prices. Details at 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com/#/flashback-cinema/4592310955, and www.flashbackcinema.net.
WEDNESDAY | 09.07
Cultural Council welcomes Credito for exhibit of her paintings
The Cultural Council of Georgetown County, based at 922 Front St, Georgetown, welcomes the public to an opening reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 for Sara Credito, a painter of S.C. coastal land- and seascapes whose exhibit will then continue through Oct. 1.
The council gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Details at 843-520-0744.
Credito, a Pawleys Island resident, also owns W.I.N.K. Art (whimsically inspired, naturally keen); more details at fineartamerica.com/artists/sara+credito.
