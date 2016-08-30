Entertainment

August 30, 2016 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 31

Jazzercise your morning, help shelter fund

Take a Jazzercise class led by Deb Transou, in a benefit for the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach new-shelter fund. Details at 843-249-4948 or www.humanesocietynmb.org.

Details: 9-10 a.m. at Ocean Drive Pavilion Amusement Park, 90 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach, at Main Street. Free admission; donations welcome.

Final day to see two art exhibits

▪ By two Brunswick County artists – Carla Edstrom of Boiling Spring Lakes, a ceramic artist; and Susan Sokoloski of St. James, a painter – at in Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West Street, Southport, behind Franklin Square Park, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 910-457-5450 or www.franklinsquaregallery.com.

▪ At Georgetown County Library – Nature-themed oil and watercolor paintings by Katherine Wynn Patrick, at Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard (843-545-3623). Also, 11 award-winning prints from Winyah Rivers Foundation’s 2016 Photography Contest, (www.winyahrivers.org/?q=15th-annual-photo-contest-winners-tour) through Sept. 28, at main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown (843-545-3300). Both sites open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and as of September, 2-5 p.m. Sundays. georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Take guided tour of ‘Art of the Block’

Take a free, guided tour at 2 p.m. Wednesdays of “The Art of the Brick,” a Lego art exhibit through Sept. 10. Details at 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.

Legacy Motown Revue plays Sunset Beach park

Catch The Legacy Motown Revue in a free concert. Details at 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com, and www.sunsetbeachconcerts.com.

Details: 7-9 p.m. in Sunset Beach’s Village Park, on Queen Anne Street. (Also, at 9 p.m. Wednesdays through August: free, guided telescope viewing, weather permitting, at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach – 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.)

See ‘Sonic Sea’ movie for free

Take in a free screening of the movie “Sonic Sea,” about protecting marine life from effects from noise pollution. Details at www.sonicsea.org.

Details: 7 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus and The Market Common.

Roll in for cruise-in weekly in Conway

Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.

Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.

