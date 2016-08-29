Actor Gene Wilder, star of Mel Brooks movies, dies at 83

3:49 Put some "music in your mouth" at Martini's in North Myrtle Beach with Crissy | Hot Pour Pause

1:58 Have a Blue Parrot with Angela Watson of the Parrot Bar in Myrtle Beach | Hot Pour

3:14 Karen Chipps of Oz Nightclub in Myrtle Beach has been waiting 15 years to Pour It Like It's Hot | Hot Pour

1:34 The Great Wall movie trailer

2:26 Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer

2:46 Kate Reburn of Dick Divitz Tap Room in Myrtle Beach loves Gatlinburg, Coneheads, and tall men with nice teeth | Hot Pour

2:38 Tammy Hamm of Jimmagan's Pub in Myrtle Beach went from under the cow to behind the bar | Hot Pour

2:49 Dianne Vitek of Danny Lee's Place in Socastee thinks George Clooney was the best Batman ever. But she makes a mean Jamaican Dust | Hot Pour

3:22 Marcel Arce of Oscar's Food & Spirits in North Myrtle Beach dates older women, likes Crown, and has five pets | Hot Pour

3:31 Nature Connects Art with Lego Bricks at Brookgreen Gardens