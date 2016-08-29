Entertainment

August 29, 2016 6:32 AM

Pro wrestling's Mr. Fuji dies at 82

World Wrestling Entertainment says the former star wrestler and manager Harry Fujiwara, better known as Mr. Fuji, has died at age 82. An obituary posted on WWE's website Sunday said Fujiwara died that morning. The obituary doesn't say where he died or list a cause of death. The WWE hasn't responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press
STAMFORD, Conn.

World Wrestling Entertainment says the former star wrestler and manager Harry Fujiwara, better known as Mr. Fuji, has died at age 82. An obituary posted on WWE's website Sunday said Fujiwara died that morning. The obituary doesn't say where he died or list a cause of death. The WWE hasn't responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Fujiwara starred as a tag team champion in the ring before shifting into a bad guy manager role in the 1980s. "Magnificent" Don Muraco, Yokozuna and George "The Animal" Steele were among those he managed. He was known for his trademark tactic of throwing salt into the eyes of opponents.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Jeff Spencer of Bummz in Myrtle Beach talks Ferrell, the future, and why smiling's his favorite | Hot Pour

View more video

Entertainment Videos