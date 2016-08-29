Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 30

Ripley’s $10 deal lasts another week
The “Carolina Deal” discount, for S.C. and N.C. residents with ID, to each of Ripley’s five Myrtle Beach sites, has been extended to Sept. 5. Details at 843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach, also 843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com
Details: $10 tickets per site, plus tax, to Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, between U.S. 17 Bypass and Robert M. Grissom Parkway, and these attractions, 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd.: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze or Ripley’s 5D Moving Theater (with “Monkey Madness” and “Happy Feet”).
Painting class benefits nature center rebuild
In “Soul of the Salt Marsh,” a fundraiser for ages 12 and older to help Huntington Beach State Park (www.huntingtonbeachsp.com) efforts to rebuild its nature center after a fire earlier this summer, take a painting class and bring your work on a 16-by-20-inch canvas home; no experience required. Register at www.paintandunwined.com/classes/. Details at 843-651-1988.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Paint & Untwined, 804 Inlet Square Drive, Unit D, Murrells Inlet, near Five Guys Burgers and Fries. $35.
GTS Theatre rotates shows through week
The newly opened GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel – continues its spring slate of shows, with this schedule this week. Prices vary by show. Details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
▪ “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
▪ “Wild 4 Hypnosis Comedy Show,” by married pair Rich and Elizabeth Wylde, in “Fusion Family Fun” 7 p.m. Wednesday, and for adults, 9 p.m. Friday.
Old Bridge Museum open three days this week
Visit the Old Bridge Preservation Society’s museum, in the final week of its summer schedule. Details at 910-363-6585 or oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Details: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, at Old Bridge Museum, 109 Shoreline Drive W., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free.
Hipster XL slide open for final week
The Hipster XL inflatable beach slide stays through Sept. 5. Details at 843-280-5674, 843-280-5620 or parks.nmb.us/Page.aspx?id=16.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily in North Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Park, at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, one block south of Main Street. Single ride $3, four single rides $10, daily pass $20. Group rates also available.
