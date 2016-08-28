Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 29

Worship-site safety classes at two sites
Training Force USA has special classes this week, all 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at:
▪ All Saints (Anglican) Church, 3501 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island – “Safety and Security for Places of Worship” on Monday and “A Sensible Approach to an Active Shooter and De-escalation Techniques”, for $125 each or $185 covering both. Sign up at www.regonline.com/SafetyandSecurity-PawleysIsland-082916.
▪ Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 Eighth Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach – “Safety and Security for Places of Worship” on Wednesday, for $125. www.regonline.com/SafetyandSecurity-NMyrtleBch-083116.
More details at 850-251-1223 or www.trainingforceusa.com.
Carolina Comedy Club doubles up shows daily
Choose from two shows every night this week at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com:
▪ “The Magic of Carl Michael,” 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. $19.95 ages 13 and older, otherwise $9.95.
▪ Jamie Morgan, 9:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Sunday. $15.
▪ “Comedy Hypnosis Show” with Patrick Boulanger, 7 p.m. Thursday. $15.
▪ Tim Kidd, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $15.
Dailakis starts week, Sanders ends it, at Cabana
Jim Dailakis will perform nightly through Friday, with Cooter Douglas opening, then D.S. Sanders plays Saturday-Sunday, with Pat McCool and Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. daily (also 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday) at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $17.50 or $20. (Also, all-ages shows with comedy hypnotist Herb McCandless Jr., 6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, for $15.)
Escape to see ‘Cafe Society’ Woody Allen film
Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “Cafe Society,” a Woody Allen piece set in the 1930s and starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell. It’s rated PG-13, and 96 minutes long. Details at 910-632-2285 or thalianhall.org.
Details: 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.
Brookgreen boasts two special exhibits
The National Sculpture Society’s 83rd annual Awards Exhibition, with works by 45 artisans from across the country, continues through Oct. 20, and the “Nature Connects: Legos Bricks Sculpture” outdoor display lasts through Sept. 5. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org, and nationalsculpture.org.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. Free with admission, which lasts seven days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
Comments