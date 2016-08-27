Entertainment

August 27, 2016 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 28

Performances, events fill day, most for free

▪ “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” 2-5 p.m. with Jaiden Alvarez, Lana Guy, M.I. Blue, and Emilie Molinaro, in Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives. 843-450-7281.

▪ The Charlestones a cappella quartet from Charleston, 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $15 advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-charlestones-in-myrtle-beach-tickets-26022879132, or $20 at door. More details at thecharlestones.wordpress.com. Reach venue at 843-448-8426 or trinitymyrtlebeach.org.

▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Hello, Dolly!” – 3 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23; season and flex ticket plans available. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.

▪ End-of-summer block party, 4 p.m. at First Baptist Surfside Church, 711 16th Ave. N., Surfside Beach. 843-238-0206.

▪ Artist to be announced, 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.

▪ “The Last Gig of Buddy Holly” tribute by Mister Fifties, 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11 at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. 1950s attire encouraged. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.

▪ John Lammonds and PaperWork, 6-9 p.m. outside All Saints (Anglican) Church, 3501 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. 843-237-4223, ext. 205.

▪ Imperial Eclipse, 6 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.

▪ Carolina Breakers, 6:30 p.m. in Holden Beach Pavilion, at end of Jordan Boulevard. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.

Laugh with ‘Spaceballs’ in ‘Flashback Cinema’

“Flashback Cinema,” with classic movies at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, continues with “Spaceballs,” from 1987, on Aug. 28 and 31. Details at 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com, and www.flashbackcinema.net.

Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Jeff Spencer of Bummz in Myrtle Beach talks Ferrell, the future, and why smiling's his favorite | Hot Pour

View more video

Entertainment Videos