Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 28

Performances, events fill day, most for free
▪ “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” 2-5 p.m. with Jaiden Alvarez, Lana Guy, M.I. Blue, and Emilie Molinaro, in Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives. 843-450-7281.
▪ The Charlestones a cappella quartet from Charleston, 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $15 advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-charlestones-in-myrtle-beach-tickets-26022879132, or $20 at door. More details at thecharlestones.wordpress.com. Reach venue at 843-448-8426 or trinitymyrtlebeach.org.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Hello, Dolly!” – 3 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23; season and flex ticket plans available. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ End-of-summer block party, 4 p.m. at First Baptist Surfside Church, 711 16th Ave. N., Surfside Beach. 843-238-0206.
▪ Artist to be announced, 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbor Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, just west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 or www.boathousemb.com.
▪ “The Last Gig of Buddy Holly” tribute by Mister Fifties, 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11 at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. 1950s attire encouraged. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.
▪ John Lammonds and PaperWork, 6-9 p.m. outside All Saints (Anglican) Church, 3501 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. 843-237-4223, ext. 205.
▪ Imperial Eclipse, 6 p.m. on The Deck, at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Carolina Breakers, 6:30 p.m. in Holden Beach Pavilion, at end of Jordan Boulevard. 910-253-2031 or bcparks.recdesk.com.
Laugh with ‘Spaceballs’ in ‘Flashback Cinema’
“Flashback Cinema,” with classic movies at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, continues with “Spaceballs,” from 1987, on Aug. 28 and 31. Details at 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com, and www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices.
