Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Aug. 27

’80s concert winds up packed day of events
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Texas Road House, 3037 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s 40th anniversary party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with special 1976 “throwback” $2 admission, at 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. 843-884-2727 or patriotspoint.org.
▪ “Gettysburg: On Fields of Fire and Valor” documentary, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Book signing by James G. Tippins III of Murrells Inlet, author of “Believe in Magic,” 1-3 p.m. at Froyoz, 2607 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. 405-310-1533.
▪ Strand Cinema: “Arranged” at 2:30 p.m., “A Peck on the Cheek” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Social dance, 6:30-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
▪ “Ricky Mokel Comedy Show,” starring Grant Turner, from “One the Show,” 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ “Inside Out” movie, 8:30 p.m. outside C.B. Berry Historical & Community Center, 2250 S.C. 179, Little River. Free. 843-249-4157 or parksandrec.horrycounty.org.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Hello, Dolly!” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday – at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Carolina Improv Company’s “Whose Beach Is It Anyway,” family friendly, 7:30 p.m. in Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $15 ages 12 and older ($13.75 advance online), and $13 ages 4-11. 843-272-4242 or www.carolinaimprov.com.
▪ Rick Springfield, with Night Ranger, and The Romantics, 8 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, off U.S. 501, about three miles north of Myrtle Beach, and just past S.C. 31. Tickets $35 or $55 at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Details: 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com.
