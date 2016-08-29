Hits will fly Saturday for symphony’s ‘Pops with the Pelicans’

The latter half of the classic idiom “Play ball” won’t be needed this Saturday night. Instead, the Long Bay Symphony will simply play, on a baseball field, for “Pops with the Pelicans.”
The concert is 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. The gates open at 6 p.m., and if needed, the rain date is Sunday.
Kristin Call, senior director of marketing in the Pelicans’ front office, said the stadium has hosted concerts on the field in 2005-06 as part of Independence Day game-day celebrations, however, “to the best of my knowledge, there has not been a stand-alone symphony concert here on a non-game day.”
Charles Jones Evans, in his 21st year as Long Bay Symphony’s music director and conductor, spoke earlier this month about bringing a world of music outside for a night, and he gave a preview of the ensemble embarking on its 29th season of a classical concert series.
He counted three other times the orchestra has played at the city of Myrtle Beach’s stadium, once with Maurice Williams, who’s best known for writing and singing “Stay” with the Zodiacs. Evans other Pelicans game performance memories include the symphony entertaining beforehand and in between innings, and filling the concourse with melodies.
Question | How did this initiative for a night of music at the ball park arise?
Answer | It’s an obvious choice. ... We’ve done it before, and it’s been successful. ... It’s part of raising awareness in our area about the symphony.
Q. | It sounds like the array of works selected for next Saturday crescendos so perfectly to the fireworks finale. How fun was picking the numbers leading up to Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”?
A. | It’s always fun to come up with a combination of things that people expect an orchestra to play, ... things they love to hear. I try to pepper it with a range from patriotic music to movies and show tunes, and throw in a few little classic things. ... It helps to establish a program when people say, “Oh, yeah, I know that tune,” and add in famous movie music such as 007 themes and “Star Wars.”
Q. | How fulfilling will playing some themes from the James Bond movie franchise, especially with the variety from five decades, be for you, so appreciative of Paul McCartney & Wings’ “Live and Let Die”?
A. | It’s because of that age. I was a teenager when that came out. Paul McCartney was still known as a guy who was one of the Beatles, who has just broken up.
Q. | In 2011, the Long Bay Symphony played in Conway’s Riverfront Park. Accounting for acoustics outside, what homework goes into framing the musicians seating, and are any walls set up?
A. | The key to that is the sound person. There’s no outdoor concert potential without sound enhancement. If we had a band shell, it would probably need some amplification. ... We use light and sound, and we’re in touch with the guy we work with; he has a lot to do that way to balance it out, and with a lot of microphones.
Q. | Looking ahead to the symphony’s 2016-17 season, with “Endless Love” on Sept. 25, “Nationalistic Fervor” Jan. 22, “From Classic to Modern” March 5, and “A Gershwin Celebration” April 9: What balance goes into making each year’s journey of concerts, because you always weave in so much education and background with each?
A. | The same kind of thing goes into this on a much larger scale for the whole season, because you’re not only trying to bring the audience the real iconic works. ... You’re proving a thematic thread you can run through the whole program. ...
I like the idea of finding an original element, something people can hang on to, by bringing them recognizable works, ... and I like to always to put in just a little bit of something new and adventurous in the programs, ... something they haven’t heard or might not be so familiar with.
Q. | With the Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra’s three seasonal concerts gaining steam each year, how does having their performances at Coastal Carolina University’s Wheelwright Auditorium make those outings extra special, not only for those musicians, but the public, at a central arts hub in Horry County?
A. | That was part of the idea. We’ve worked very strongly to strengthen our ties with Coastal, and it’s important for our own student musicians to have their own link, so when they go to rehearsals at the college, it feels like a bigger place than even what they do in school. With it being at Coastal, we are getting more and more college students, and it has lots of benefits, immediately and in the future.
We have some students, at least three who were in the youth orchestra last year and are going to Coastal and continuing to play in youth orchestra performances. .... Some of the most gratifying commentary I’ve ever gotten comes from students in various places getting back to me from a variety of time periods, saying “I learned this from you,” ... “I was more prepared when I got there.”
Q. | Like Jim Brickman, you’re an alumnus of the Cleveland Institute of Music, also where Eric Carmen took classes as a preschooler. With the Indians near or at the top of the American League this year, might that be the pro team for whom you root? Or being a Dallas native, do the Texas Rangers – who next year will bring a team back to Kinston, N.C., for the Carolina League – command your cheers?
A. | Baseball is interesting to watch. I enjoy going to the Pelicans games and taking my kids there. ... I guess, in the sport, it’s most interesting to root for the underdogs.
If you go
WHAT: “Pops with the Pelicans”
WITH: Long Bay Symphony in concert on the home field for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans – 2015 Carolina League Mills Cup champions and Class A-Advanced affiliate of Chicago Cubs
INCLUDING: Selections from such popular Broadway shows “West Side Story” and “Wicked” and the “Star Wars” and James Bond movie franchises, as well as iconic orchestral classics and patriotic favorites, and concluding with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” with fireworks.
WHEN: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday (Gates open 6 p.m.), with rain date on Sunday.
WHERE: TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach (Enter parking lot from Robert Grissom Parkway).
HOW MUCH/INFORMATION: $30; or VIP on-field tables of eight for $600, including light hors d’oeuvres, and Duplin Winery beverages – Buy tickets at box office, or 843-918-6000, 877-918-8499 (TIXX) or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com.
ALSO: Long Bay’s 29th annual concert season – all at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North –
▪ “Endless Love,” featuring Carolina Master Chorale, 4 p.m. Sept. 25; “Nationalistic Fervor,” with Asmira Woodward-Page on violin, 4 p.m. Jan. 22; “From Classic to Modern,” with Ken Olsen on cello, 7 p.m. March 5; and “A Gershwin Celebration,” with Philip Powell on piano, 7 p.m. April 9. Each $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. Season tickets $160, $180 or $200.
▪ Symphony guild’s “Champagne, Chocolate, and All That Jazz,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Surf Golf & Tennis Club, 1701 Springland Lane, North Myrtle Beach. $40.
▪ “Bravo Broadway – Big Band,” benefit for Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach – with Debbie Gravitte and Sal Viviano – 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Myrtle Beach High. Ticket prices forthcoming.
▪ Youth Orchestra seasonal concerts, all 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays – Nov. 10 ( “Music through the Ages,” with Coastal Carolina University Orchestra), Jan. 19 and April 27 in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, off U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Each $10 adults, $5 students.
▪ Chamber Orchestra’s annual concerts of Handel’s “Messiah,” with Carolina Master Chorale, 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island. Ticket details forthcoming.
▪ “Bravo Broadway,” ninth annual benefit for Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach – with Capathia Jenkins, Morgan James and Hugh Panero – 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Myrtle Beach High. Prices forthcoming.
SYMPHONY DETAILS: 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com
CHORALE: The Carolina Master Chorale begins its 34th season, themed “Songs for a Better World,” with concerts at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach, and 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave S., North Myrtle Beach. Each $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, and $5 students with ID through age 22 (respective season ticket prices, covering four concerts, are $70, $50 and $15). Details at 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
