Partial list of winners at Sunday night's 2018 BET Awards

Partial list of winners of the 2018 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:
— Best new artist: SZA
— Best group: Migos
— Best collaboration: DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
— Viewers' choice award: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
— Best actress: Tiffany Haddish
— Best movie: "Black Panther"
— Humanitarian award: Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King, Anthony Borges and James Shaw Jr.
— Lifetime achievement award: Anita Baker
— Best international act: Davido (Nigeria)
