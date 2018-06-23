Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of Pantera, dies at 54

FILE - In this May 20, 2004 file photo shows Vinnie Paul Abbott in Amarillo, Texas. Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Pantera’s official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday, June 23, 2018 announcing his death. Paul’s representative confirmed the death to Billboard. No cause of death was mentioned. Paul’s real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Ralph Duke, File AP Photo