Landmarks to glow orange in celebration of Make Music Day

Niagara Falls and other landmarks across the country will have an orange glow in honor of Make Music Day .
The annual event celebrating musicians of every style and level is June 21, the summer solstice.
Along with Niagara Falls, more than 35 other landmarks will be illuminated in orange to evoke the sun. Among them are the Rundel Memorial Library in Rochester, Boston City Hall, the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles and the Navy Pier and Prudential tower in Chicago.
Organizers say this year's Make Music Day will feature more than 4,500 free outdoor concerts, music lessons and jam sessions in more than 80 U.S. cities, including Buffalo.
The festival began in France in 1982 and has since spread to 800 cities across 120 countries.
Comments