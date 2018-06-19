No motive, arrests in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatally shot in Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday, June 18, 2018 at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership. (Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP)