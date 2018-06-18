Getting gamers 'off the couch': Virtual reality comes to the Grand Strand

Two new arcades on the Grand Strand are bringing games to a new level with virtual reality. The Nexus Arcade in North Myrtle Beach opened last month, and VREX Reality Arcade in Myrtle Beach hopes to open soon.

“It’s a completely different world we have here,” said Jeremy Alexander, owner of The Nexus Arcade. “We have something for everybody from little kids──If the headset fits, you can play──to parents and avid gamers.”

The Nexus Arcade includes two treadmills, four room-scale game stations and two full motion Talon racing simulators. The Talons include racing, roller coaster and other daredevil experiences.

“It’s total immersion,” Alexander said. Nexus has more than one hundred single and multiplayer games, including sports like basketball, golf and boxing, and Google Earth to tour any place in the world from New York City to Mount Everest

Joe Collins, owner of VREX Reality Arcade, plans to open soon. Jo Ann Mathews

All of these have 360-degree movement for players. “This is where the world opens up,” Alexander says. “It has endless possibilities.”

VREX Virtual Reality Arcade in Myrtle Beach has six rooms with multiplayer games, and plans to open additional rooms, said owner Joe Collins. “The cool thing about virtual reality is when you play, it’s a lot more intuitive,” he said. “You are interacting with the world around you same as you normally would.”

He emphasized that virtual reality is not just for kids, although his daughter, 9, “goes crazy for it,” especially the job simulator game with silly slapstick adventures. “If you walk for exercise, you can do VR,” he says. “Senior citizens can take to it because with this technology, you feel like you are really there.”

Both Alexander and Collins encourage locals to check their websites, watch the videos there and book online then come and investigate the arcades. Both offer special prices and want to know locals’ interests.

“VR is an inherently physical activity that gets gamers off the couch and into an environment where they can improve their health by playing games,” Alexander said. He plans to host competitions and tournaments, invite school groups for educational experiences and connect with local businesses for training opportunities.

“The fun part of virtual reality is moving around and being there,” Collins said. “You go to a movie to sit. You go to virtual reality to dive in. This is seriously the future.”