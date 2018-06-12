'O Let's Do It': Chart-topping rapper, DJs to perform at Myrtle Beach Speedway

Oh, let's do it.
For the second straight week, a chart-topping hip hop artist will be performing at Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Waka Flocka Flame will take the stage Wednesday as part of Fusion Fest Vol. 2. Fusion: The Concert and DJ Evolution runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will also feature DJ/producer Caked Up.
The concert is part of a three-day fest that began Tuesday with Aqua: A Foam Party Creation featuring Party Monster AF from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. It continues through Thursday, when Glowrage: The Ultimate Paint Party Experience hosted by Caked Up takes place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets packages range from $20 to $110 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Party Monster AF consists of Taylor Burt and DJ BZ and hosts parties at local clubs and elsewhere in the nation annually.
Waka Flocka is best known for his hit singles "O Let's Do It" and "No Hands."
Caked Up is made up of Oscar Wylde and Vegas Banger, a duo who produces and DJs parties.
