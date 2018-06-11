Girls' night out: 'Australia's hottest export' coming to North Myrtle Beach

They're chiseled, seductive and tout themselves as "Australia's hottest export."
A sexy accent doesn't hurt either, huh, mate?
Later this month, Thunder From Down Under - an all-male revue show based out of Las Vegas - will be coming to North Myrtle Beach to perform at the House of Blues as part of its United States tour.
Thunder From Down Under - which rivals the Chippendales in Sin City - is scheduled to perform beginning at 8 p.m. June 22. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Thunder From Down Under touts itself as "the perfect girls' night Outback" and promises to show off "chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that you won't be able to resist." The show is described as interactive and promises to feature an array of entertainers who present a "different female fantasy and brings it to life, turning your wildest dreams into reality."
Spectators must be 18 years old with a valid ID to enter. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.
