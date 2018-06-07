Monster Trucks are coming to Myrtle Beach in June. See where and when

Monster Trucks are coming to Myrtle Beach Speedway from June 15-16.
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is bringing the Beach Devastation Show to the speedway and it will feature some of the biggest names in monster trucks.
Big Foot, Snake Bite, Heavy Hitter, Basher, Dirt Crew, Quad Caos, Chester and Saigon Shaker are all scheduled to appear.
The five-ton crushing giants will compete in racing, drifting and wheelie contests, as well as entertain with freestyle action.
Advance general admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children under 12, and additional tickets to a pre-event Pit Party are $10 and includes meeting the drivers and seeing the trucks.
Advance VIP passes are $25 and include VIP seating and the Pit Party, and indoor Suite tickets are $50 and include the Pit Party. Tickets can be purchased at myrtlebeachspeedway.com or the speedway ticket office.
Ticket prices increase the day of the show: General admission is $17 and $12, Pit Party tickets are $12 and VIP tickets are $35. The monster truck shows are rain or shine.
