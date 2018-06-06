APNewsBreak: Chris Farley's family settles bike-name lawsuit

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1990, file photo, comedian Chris Farley, a new cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" appears in New York. Farley's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Trek Bicycle for naming its fat-tired bikes Farley. The lawsuit alleges that the Wisconsin-based bike company misappropriated Farley's name and traded on his "fat guy" brand of comedy in 2013 when it gave the Farley name to its new fat-tired bikes. Richard Drew, File AP Photo