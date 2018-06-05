The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
Rap, R&B, rock, country: Here's the latest additions to House of Blues' schedule

By David Wetzel

June 05, 2018 10:11 PM

Rap. R&B. Rock. Country.

The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has each of those genres covered in recently added events scheduled from now through September.

Recent additions include rap legend Biz Markie (June 29), rock bands Collective Soul (July 8), Mother's Finest (July 26), Puddle of Mudd (Aug. 4) and Nothing More along with Bad Wolves (Aug. 10), and country duo Montgomery Gentry.

Several other concerts were already on the schedule.

Here are the upcoming acts:

May 4: Blue October

June 29: Biz Markie

July 1: Yacht Rock Revue

July 6: Tank

July 8: Collective Soul

July 11: Jimmy Eat World

July 12: Drive-By Truckers

July 13: Sister Hazel

July 14: Between the Buried and Me

July 26: Mother's Finest

Aug. 2: Marilyn Manson

Aug. 4: Puddle of Mudd

Aug. 10: Nothing More with Bad Wolves

Sept. 16: Parkway Drive

Sept. 29: Montgomery Gentry

Oct. 20: Lil Xan

For tickets, visit the House of Blues website.

