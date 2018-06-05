Rap, R&B, rock, country: Here's the latest additions to House of Blues' schedule

Rap. R&B. Rock. Country.
The House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has each of those genres covered in recently added events scheduled from now through September.
Recent additions include rap legend Biz Markie (June 29), rock bands Collective Soul (July 8), Mother's Finest (July 26), Puddle of Mudd (Aug. 4) and Nothing More along with Bad Wolves (Aug. 10), and country duo Montgomery Gentry.
Several other concerts were already on the schedule.
Here are the upcoming acts:
May 4: Blue October
June 29: Biz Markie
July 1: Yacht Rock Revue
July 6: Tank
July 8: Collective Soul
July 11: Jimmy Eat World
July 12: Drive-By Truckers
July 13: Sister Hazel
July 14: Between the Buried and Me
July 26: Mother's Finest
Aug. 2: Marilyn Manson
Aug. 4: Puddle of Mudd
Aug. 10: Nothing More with Bad Wolves
Sept. 16: Parkway Drive
Sept. 29: Montgomery Gentry
Oct. 20: Lil Xan
For tickets, visit the House of Blues website.
