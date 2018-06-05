The Latest: Noem wins South Dakota GOP governor primary

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Tuesday's primary election will set the stage for November races for governor, Congress and the Legislature, but it will also test whether the state's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls. Cox has the backing of President Donald Trump in his bid to qualify for a two-person runoff this fall. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo