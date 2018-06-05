Here's where to watch, listen to CCMF without a pricey ticket

Crowds of country music fans will head to the Myrtle Beach waterfront for the Carolina Country Music Festival. But with the cost of many ticket packages in the hundreds or even thousands, some of those listeners won't be inside the festival gates. Instead, they'll take in the sights and sounds from venues lining the festival site.

For some area business owners and managers, like Richard Sterling, that's not unwelcome.

"That's just the price you get when you're this close ... We don't really have a problem with it," he said. His restaurant, Gordo's, is just across from the festival site along 8th Avenue. And Sterling is not alone is his approach to lingering patrons during festival weekend.

Deann Sarzer, whose Boardwalk Coffee House is just across from the festival, doesn't mind if customers stick around to hear the music as long as they continue to spend.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Some just like to sit out on the benches and listen to the music," she said. "Having a coffee or a smoothie and sitting out to listen is great with us."

Both agree that the business boom from the festival crowd is worth the extra commotion.

"It's always good for us," Sarzer said.

Restaurants and bars aren't the only places to get a low cost glimpse of the festival's four days worth of performance. In past years, some have found a good view on the highest levels of the Pavilion Parking Garage. Rather than pay for a ticket, they'll pay for parking at the garage and create their own tailgate party.

Others have listened in from the steps of Ripley's Believe it or Not.

But not all oceanfront businesses are on the same page when it comes to accommodating CCMF. Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs & Scoops Ice Cream sued CCMF organizers and the City of Myrtle Beach in April over road closures for CCMF. They say the closures cost them revenue at their 8th Avenue North location. The suit called for a permanent injunction against "any future, wrongful closing or restricting of the public's access to the street" along with compensation for lost revenue.

Ocean Boulevard will be closed from 8th to 9th Avenue North for the festival.

For businesses like Duffy's and The Bowery, known for their country music connections, a festival like CCMF is an opportunity to grow their customer base. Owner Victor Shamah says they'll even remove their patio furniture during the festival to allow even more people to take in the music without hogging tables.

"We're a country music place, and this is right on our front door," he said.

Shamah added that his businesses will host their own special events during the festival to take advantage of the influx of country music fans. In addition to performances, CMT will broadcast interviews from the location throughout the weekend.

Sterling says that while Gordo's won't offer any specials during CCMF, they still expect to see a spike in business.

"It brings in a lot of people we normally wouldn't get," he said.

All three said that their businesses will prepare for CCMF by making sure they're well-staffed and well-stocked.