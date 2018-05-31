From The Stones to Nirvana: Myrtle Beach DJ retires after 30 years

He was the voice behind Myrtle Beach's classic rock station for 25 years. Now 'Prez' is retiring David "Prez" Pressley began working in radio 32 years ago, and has been a radio personality for classic rock station, WAVE 104.1 in Myrtle Beach for 25 years. Now he will be retiring. Ashlen Renner ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK David "Prez" Pressley began working in radio 32 years ago, and has been a radio personality for classic rock station, WAVE 104.1 in Myrtle Beach for 25 years. Now he will be retiring. Ashlen Renner