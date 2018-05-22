The Latest: Moser loses in runoff for Houston area seat

The Latest on primary runoff elections in Texas (all times local):
10:20 p.m.
A Democratic candidate who was attacked as too liberal by the national party campaign committee has lost a runoff in the race for a Houston area U.S. House seat Democrats hope to win from Republicans.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had slammed Laura Moser, accusing her of expressing "outright disgust for life in Texas" because of something she wrote years earlier.
Moser lost to attorney and former Planned Parenthood board member Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, who will face longtime Republican U.S. Rep. John Culberson. Fletcher was endorsed by the influential women's group Emily's List.
Culberson has been in Congress since 2001, but Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in the district in 2016 — suggesting he may be vulnerable in November's general election.
___
10:05 p.m.
The onetime chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is closer to joining his former boss in Congress.
Republican Chip Roy won his primary runoff Tuesday night in a hotly contested San Antonio congressional district. He becomes the GOP nominee to replace Republican congressman Lamar Smith, who's retiring after 30 years on Capitol Hill.
Roy's runoff opponent was Matt McCall, a small business owner who has now lost in three straight runs for Congress.
Smith was among eight Texas congressmen who chose not to seek re-election this year. Republicans hold a big advantage in the district and Roy will be favored this fall against Democrat Joseph Kopser.
___
10 p.m.
A former aide to retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Barton has won the party's nomination to succeed him in November.
Ronald Wright is Barton's former chief of staff but is perhaps best known for when he was a county tax assessor-collector and added "In God We Trust" to tax bills and payment envelopes.
Wright topped former Navy combat pilot Jake Ellzey in Tuesday's Republican runoff, after they finished first and second in an 11-candidate field during Texas' March 6 primary.
Barton is leaving after almost 30 years in Congress following a nude photo of him surfacing online, and a Republican activist subsequently revealing suggestive Facebook messages that then-married congressmen sent her in 2012.
The district includes suburban Dallas and east Fort Worth. It's expected to stay Republican in November.
___
9:55 p.m.
A public relations specialist has won the Democratic nomination to compete in November for the seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, who isn't seeking re-election following a sex scandal.
Jana Lynne Sanchez topped Ruby Faye Woolridge in Tuesday's Democratic Party runoff, after they were the top-two finishers in a five-candidate field during Texas' March 6 primary. Woolridge was the Democratic nominee but lost to Barton by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016.
Barton is leaving after almost 30 years in Congress following a nude photo of him surfacing online, and a conservative activist subsequently revealing suggestive Facebook messages that then-married congressmen sent her in 2012.
The district includes suburban Dallas and east Fort Worth. It'll likely stay Republican in November, but a "blue wave" election could spark an upset.
___
9:50 p.m.
Republican voters in the district of disgraced former Texas congressman Blake Farenthold have nominated a replacement.
Michael Cloud won a GOP runoff Tuesday night in a race overshadowed by Farenthold's scandal surrounding allegations of sexual harassment. Farenthold resigned in April while denying accusations that he subjected a former aide to sexually suggestive comments and behavior.
Pressure on Farenthold had intensified after revelations that $84,000 in taxpayer funds were used to settle a lawsuit against him. Farenthold originally said he would personally reimburse those funds but since then has shown no indication of doing so.
___
9:40 p.m.
An Hispanic female ex-sheriff has won the Democratic runoff to become the first openly gay and first Latina nominated for governor.
While Lupe Valdez's victory Tuesday breaks barriers, the 70-year-old former Dallas County sheriff faces long odds of ousting Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this fall.
She defeated Andrew White, the son of a former governor who pitched himself as a moderate Democrat in deep-red Texas.
The runoff generated little enthusiasm among Democrats. Valdez has struggled to raise money and fumbled some questions on policy. Party activists have also attacked her for cooperating with federal immigration agents as sheriff.
__
9:25 p.m.
Former NFL linebacker and civil rights attorney Colin Allred has won the Democratic nomination to try and unseat longtime Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions in November.
Allred won Tuesday's runoff over former Obama administration official Lillian Salerno, who served in the Department of Agriculture.
Allred, also an Obama administration veteran, beat Salerno handily during Texas' March 6 primary. But he was forced into a runoff election by failing to capture a majority of the votes cast in that seven-way race.
Representing some of Dallas' wealthiest enclaves, Sessions has been in Congress since 1997.
Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in Sessions' district in 2016, even though her party didn't field a congressional candidate.
That's attracted national attention to a Session-Allred race — though the incumbent has so far outraised his challenger.
___
9 p.m.
A retired Navy Seal has pulled an upset to capture the Republican nomination for a Houston congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ted Poe.
Dan Crenshaw beat one-term state Rep. Kevin Roberts during Tuesday's Republican primary runoff. Roberts conceded less than two hours after polls closed.
That was a mild surprise since Roberts topped Crenshaw by about six percentage points during Texas' March 6 primary. But he headed to a second round because neither candidate won a majority of the votes cast in a nine-candidate opening round of voting.
Crenshaw will face attorney Todd Litton, who won the five-way Democratic primary in March.
Poe is stepping down after six terms in Congress. His district encompasses many of Houston's suburban Republican strongholds and is expected to stay safely Republican after November's general election.
___
8:35 p.m.
A lesbian Iraq war veteran vying to become the first Asian in Congress from Texas has won the right to face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd in November.
Gina Ortiz Jones, a Filipina-American and former Air Force intelligence officer, prevailed in Tuesday's Democratic primary runoff against Rick Trevino, a supporter of Bernie Sanders' presidential bid who left his job as a high school history teacher to run for Congress.
Hurd is an ex-CIA agent. His territory sprawls from San Antonio to El Paso and encompasses 800-plus miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.
When Hurd was re-elected in 2016, it marked the first time the district hadn't flipped between parties since 2010.
Hurd is one of just two black House Republicans, and he won in 2016 despite criticizing Donald Trump.
___
8 p.m.
Polls statewide have closed in Texas' primary runoff races, which include the Democratic nomination for governor and both parties' snominees for congressional races where no candidate won at least 50 percent of the votes cast during the March primary.
Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez was in a close race with Houston businessman Andrew White for the right to face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.
Other outcomes Tuesday will set up general election contests where Democrats hope to flip three Republican-held U.S. House seats.
The runoff came just four days after a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School near Houston. That attack sent shockwaves through Texas and the nation, but appeared to have little effect on most major races.
___
12:30 p.m.
A 58-year-old legal secretary says she cast her vote for Lupe Valdez in the Democratic runoff for Texas governor, albeit with some "hesitation."
Renita Boykin was voting Tuesday morning at a Dallas church. She said she wasn't sure how Valdez would "be able to manage the state," adding that she wasn't impressed with Valdez's work as Dallas County sheriff. Still, she says, "nobody's perfect, you're not going to get a perfect candidate."
Boykin explained she thought Houston businessman Andrew White is more experienced but didn't like his approach in gearing his campaign toward the middle. She says "it's OK to stand up for Democratic and liberal values."
Boykin said that while she'd be surprised if a Democrat was able to win the governor's race in the fall, she does think Democrats are gaining some momentum across the state.
___
7:50 a.m.
Polls have opened across most of Texas for voters to decide on primary runoff races, including for party nominees for governor and Congress where no candidate won at least 50 percent of the votes cast during the March primary.
The outcome of voting Tuesday will set up November races where Democrats hope to flip three Republican-held U.S. House seats, a once unthinkable total in such a conservative state.
Voters, meanwhile, will choose between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez, ex-Dallas County sheriff, and Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father, Mark, was governor from 1983 to 1987.
The runoff elections come just four days after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others at Santa Fe High School near Houston. That attack sent shockwaves through Texas and the nation, but it's unlikely to be a major factor in Tuesday's balloting.
___
12:30 a.m.
Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump.
It will also set up November races where Democrats hope to flip three Republican-held U.S. House seats, a once unthinkable total in such a conservative state. And the party will learn its gubernatorial nominee, even if Republican Gov. Greg Abbott looks unbeatable.
But one Democratic issue not expected to resonate is gun control, even though balloting comes four days after a shooting killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School near Houston.
Top Texas Republicans have promised to discuss better fortifying schools — not gun control. And Democrats generally agree on more gun control so there hasn't been much debate.
