This well-known rapper to perform in Myrtle Beach during bike week

Jadakiss has officially invited you to his birthday party.
The New York-based rapper, best known as a member of the Ruff Ryders and The Lox, will be performing at Spa Ultra Lounge and Restaurant on Thursday in conjunction with his birthday (May 27) and Atlantic Beach Bikefest, according to lounge's Facebook page.
"Thursday, May 24, Myrtle Beach - I need everybody to pull up," Jadakiss said in a promo video posted to Spa's Facebook page. "It's going down at the Spa Ultra Lounge."
Spa is advertising the event as the "Jadakiss Bike Week B-Day Bash," which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday and last until approximately 2 a.m. Friday. The artist will perform live and there will also be music by DJ Lacrave, according to Spa's Facebook page.
Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
"We're kicking off the bike weekend with my annual birthday bash. You already know what it is," Jadakiss said in the video.
Jadakiss has had hits both as a member of The Lox - along with Styles P and Sheek Louch - and as a solo artist.
The Lox's "Money, Power & Respect" album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard's U.S. R&B charts in 1998, with lead single "Money, Power & Respect" featuring DMX and Lil' Kim reaching No. 1 on the U.S. rap chart and No. 8 on the U.S. R&B chart.
As a solo artist, Jadakiss had top-5 rap hits "We Gonna Make It" and "Why" in the early 2000s.
The rapper most recently released an album in which he collaborated with Fabolous called "Friday on Elm Street" in November 2017.
Up-and-coming rapper BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at Spa on Saturday.
