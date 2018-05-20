The Latest: Clarkson calls for change at Billboard Awards

FILE - In a May 7, 2018, file photo, Ariana Grande, left, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. In a Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson, right, attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in New York. After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking “janet.” album, Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards. Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today’s hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Grande to John Legend. Invision, File AP Photos