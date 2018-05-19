High-tech, sphere-shaped arena coming to Las Vegas Strip

This conceptual rendering released by Madison Square Garden shows a transparent look theme exterior of the MSG Sphere Las Vegas arena. An 18,000-seat, sphere-shaped venue that will host concerts and other entertainment events on the Las Vegas Strip will break ground this summer. The Madison Square Garden Company on Friday, May 18, 2018, revealed details of the project it is developing in partnership with Las Vegas Sands, which operates two casino-resorts adjacent to the planned arena. (Madison Square Garden via AP)