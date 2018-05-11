Garden City venue books longtime rockers for a Spring Rally bike week concert

Performing what co-founder and guitarist Johnny Hickman calls a mixture of some punk rock, 70s British rock, southern rock, grunge, soul, country and Americana, longtime rockers Cracker will take the stage May 18 at Spokes and Bones Saloon in Garden City at 9 p.m.
“It’s really a pleasure to be in a band that’s tough to pigeon hole, really,” Hickman said. “We don’t edit out any of our influences. You can tell with even our radio songs. They don’t all sound the same. Musically we go a lot wider.”
Cracker is led by California natives Hickman and fellow co-founder and lead singer David Lowery, and has been creating music for more than 25 years.
The band is best known for its gold-selling 1993 album Kerosene Hat that featured the hit singles Low, Euro-Trash Girl and Get Off This. The band’s first album, Cracker, in 1992 featured the hit Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now).
Cracker has released 10 studio albums, including its most recent effort, the double CD Berkeley to Bakersfield that was released late in 2014.
The two knew each other as kids and remained friends into early adulthood. They began writing songs together, submitted a demo to a record company and got a record deal. “We found we could really write together and had fun,” Hickman said.
Cracker has toured for 25 consecutive years, seldom taking more than a couple months off the road.
“The traveling part can get old, but once you get on stage it’s just a pleasure,” Hickman said. “As my son has told me, your job it to make people smile. You can make people happy and forget about their troubles for awhile, so that’s a pretty cool job.”
Hickman said Cracker usually plays between 1:40 and two hours per show.
“An average night is about an hour and 45 minutes. We have a fan base that appreciates that,” Hickman said. “We have 10 records, so we’ve got a lot of songs. We try to change it up a bit every night. We play all the radio hits, of course.”
Loyal Cracker followers call themselves Crumbs. “We’ve been very fortunate to have that kind of fan base,” Hickman said.
Hickman now lives in Colorado and has a side project there, while Hickman and the rest of the band reside in Athens, Ga. Lowery recently received a doctorate in economics, and has been teaching entertainment economics/music business finance at the University of Georgia.
Cracker has played on the Grand Strand several times, including previous Harley-Davidson Spring Rallies. “We’ve done Myrtle Beach bike week a couple times and it’s always been a blast. It does really well for us,” Hickman said.
The Spokes and Bones show kicks off Cracker’s summer tour. The bar can be reached at 843-651-5510.
Comments