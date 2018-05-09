Murrells Inlet bar hosting country music star, rock tour featuring Buckcherry, others

A Murrells Inlet bar that has become more active in hosting live music will stage a pair of concerts this summer featuring a No. 1 country music artist and summer tour of rock bands that have produced a bevy of hits dating back to the 1990s.
Clay Walker will perform at the Beaver Bar on June 15, and the Loudwire Gen-X Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D. (Payable on Death), Lit and Alien Ant Farm will stop at the venue on July 6.
Beaver Bar has hosted mostly local and regional acts during the spring and fall Harley-Davidson motorcycle rallies over the past several years, but has ventured into both national touring acts and shows apart from the bike weeks.
During last spring’s bike rally its acts included Drivin’ n Cryin’ and Drowning Pool, for which it used a large mobile outdoor stage, and last Veteran’s Day in November it hosted a rock show featuring Hinder, Adelitas Way and Josh Todd and the Conflict.
A featured free bike week show this year is the “Hick Hop” band Moonshine Bandits on May 17. The band performed there last May as well.
“We feel we have the space and venue. We’re not looking to make it a regular thing, but you can look out for a couple promotions a year,” said Beaver Bar partner and promotions director Charles “Bean” Beaver. “The end goal is to bring entertainment to the community and the area for our visiting tourists year after year. A few times a year we like to sprinkle in things people aren’t going to regularly see. It’s exciting to have some of these things in your own hometown.”
Walker tickets are $30 each and Gen-X Tour tickets are $41.95. Tickets will be discounted $10 each during a bike week special from May 11-19. They are available at Beaver Bar or on etix.com. Both shows are rain or shine and Beaver said a covered pavilion stage can be used or tents can be erected to create a covered environment if there is rain.
Walker had six No. 1 singles on the Billboard country chart between 1993-97 in What’s It To You, Live Until I Die, Dreaming With My Eyes Open, If I Could Make A Living, This Woman and This Man, and Rumor Has It. He also had four No. 2 hits.
Beaver said he wanted something other than country music as the second summer show, and the same agency that promoted the Hinder show was promoting Gen-X. Todd, who is Buckcherry’s lead singer, was also on the Hinder bill with his side project.
“It was an easy decision going from country in June to something in the rock alternative genre in July,” Beaver said. “With it being Fourth of July weekend we figured it would be a good week to have it. There will be a lot of people in town.”
Beaver Bar is the sixth show of the tour sponsored by the Loudwire online rock music magazine that begins in late June and goes into early September.
Buckcherry had the hit single Lit Up off its 1999 self-titled debut album and added the popular Crazy B****, Everything, Too Drunk and All Night Long off later albums.
P.O.D. emerged from the San Diego metal scene in 1992 with the singles Southtown, Rock the Party (Off the Hook) and School of Hard Knocks, and added Alive off the triple platinum album Satellite.
California’s Lit came together in the late 1980s and the 1998 hit My Own Worst Enemy became one of the biggest hits of the year and was followed by singles Zip-Lock and Miserable. California’s Alien Ant Farm formed in 1995 and earned a Grammy nomination along with four top-10 singles, including a remake of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal.
The bar gives back to the community through the concerts. Beaver said it donated $1,500 to veterans causes following the Veteran’s Day show last year, and this year a portion of ticket sales will go to the Surf Dreams Foundation, which provides surfing equipment to children while teaching ocean safety and environmental awareness.
