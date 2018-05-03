A 1990s hair band and 1980s-90s pop diva highlight acts at Mayfest on Main in NMB

The 1990s hair band Firehouse and 1980s-90s pop diva Taylor Dayne are the featured acts for the 13th annual “Mayfest on Main” celebration next Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, which is free to attend.
Firehouse was the 1991 American Music Awards’ Best New Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Band, and Dayne rose to pop fame in the late 1980s with hits including “Tell it to My Heart” and the Billboard No. 1 hit “Love Will Lead You Back.”
The event is being run this year in conjunction with the City of North Myrtle Beach’s 50th Anniversary Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include up to 100 food and craft vendors.
Firehouse is scheduled to begin rocking at 12:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the city’s “Horseshoe,” at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard, followed at 2 p.m. by the beach band The Entertainers, who are known for hits “Living For The Summer” and “Thank Goodness She Cheated.” Dayne will complete the show with a set from 4-6 p.m.
On a second Community Stage, The Gump Fiction Band will play 1990s music at 10 a.m., the alt/country/Americana group the Perlino Band will perform at 12:30 p.m., and Jim Quick & Coastline will play their “swamp rock,” from 2-4 p.m.
Dayne, a New York native, hit the music scene in the late 1980s with pop-dance numbers including “Don’t Rush Me,” “Prove Your Love,” and “With Every Beat of My Heart.”
Her dance singles also include “Beautiful” from 2008 and “Dreaming” in 2014.
Dayne has branched out from music, competing in 2012 on the premiere season of Food Network’s “Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off,” and playing Amneris in Disney’s Broadway musical “Aida,” for a year. Dayne plans to work on new music this year, telling Mayfest organizers she may possibly venture into jazz fusion.
FireHouse is comprised of three original members from 1989 – guitarist Bill Leverty, vocalist C.J. Snare and drummer Michael Foster – and longtime bassist Allen McKenzie. The original bassist who remained with the band until 2000 was Perry Richardson of Conway and Coastal Carolina.
From 1991 to ’95, FireHouse’s popularity spread with hits such as “Love of a Lifetime,” “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “When I Look Into Your Eyes,” “I Live My Life for You,” and “All She Wrote.”
Previous Mayfest on Main events have featured the bands and artists Night Ranger, Great White, Mother’s Finest, Starship, The Guess Who, John Waite, Little River Band, Eddie Money and original members of The Beach Boys.
For more information, call 843-280-5570 or visit mayfestonmain.com.
