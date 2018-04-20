Rock legend, son of a rock legend to headline Harley bike week shows at small venue

Rock veteran Pat Travers and Michael Alllman, the son of Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band, are scheduled to perform at a small music venue in Little River during the Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson Bike Week Spring Rally in May.
They are appearing at The Star Tavern, which owner Ron Johnson said has a capacity of only about 80 customers.
Allman will share music and memories of his father during a show on Sunday, May 13 called “A Living Tribute To Gregg Allman” with the One More Silver Dollar Band.
Michael honors his father's work with many songs from The Allman Brothers Band and Gregg Allman hits along with Michael's original compositions and select songs from other rock legends.
The Allman Brothers’ multitude of hits include Midnight Rider, Statesboro Blues, Melissa, Whipping Post and Ramblin’ Man.
Tickets for Michael Allman are $35 each.
Travers is a guitarist and singer known for hits such as Snortin’ Whiskey and a remake of Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights). He has been in the music industry for more than four decades.
He’ll be performing on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. The first show will be predominantly blues and the second show will be largely rock, Johnson said.
Tickets for Travers are $38, and tickets for both artists are available through www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3372161 or The Star Tavern’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StarTavernLittleRiver. Call the club at 843-281-0685 for more information. Johnson said the Allman show is already nearly sold out.
The Star Tavern has been open for four years, but for more than three years it mainly hosted free shows featuring local bands and Johnson’s own house bands Liver River Banned and Nasty Chaps. He’s a guitarist and singer.
About eight months ago, Johnson decided to bring in regional and national touring acts willing to play his small venue.
“We’re just trying to get it where the patrons can buy a ticket and support the artist and the expense isn’t all on me,” Johnson said.
The Travers shows will be of particular significance to Johnson, who said Travers was the first artist to respond to any of his personal messages to musicians on Facebook.
“He was my guitar hero growing up,” Johnson said. “Over the years I hoped I would get a chance to host him. It’s a fantasy. It’s a dream come true for me.”
