See who's joining Sir Mix-A-Lot in Boathouse's 2018 Sunday Summer Concert Series

If you like big butts and you cannot lie, The Boathouse has a special treat for you.
Six Mix-A-Lot, the rapper who's known best for the song "Baby Got Back," is among the early list of entertainers booked for The Boathouse's 2018 Summer Concert Series, according to a post on the bar and grill's Facebook page.
Sir Mix-A-Lot is scheduled to perform on April 15 in the series, which brings in acts each Sunday from spring through fall and offers free admission.
Other well-known acts and events scheduled to come are Colt Ford (April 22), Jerryfest (Aug. 5) and Jimmie's Chicken Shack (April 1).
Other artists scheduled to appear are: Fortunate Youth (April 8), Perpetual Groove (April 29), The Lacs (May 13), Jake Miller (May 27), Whiskey Myers (June 3), Dangermuffin (June 10), Badfish (June 24), Passafire (July 15), Jupiter Coyote (July 22), The Fixx (Aug. 12), Shwayze (Aug. 19) and The Movement (Sept. 2).
Seven of the 23 Sunday dates have artists TBA, and many of those already have acts slated that will be announced in the future, according to The Boathouse.
