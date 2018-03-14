The Latest: CERN scientists hail Hawking's impact

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume Pause 150 Peter Rabbit SC native Chadwick Boseman in Marvel's "Black Panther" 180 Celebrities who died in 2017 29 Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 107 Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 84 Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach 79 Sights and sounds from Ocean Boulevard on Day 1 of Bikefest 52 Myrtle Beach Life: A new way to navigate Myrtle Beach 32 Darius Rucker talks performing at the Carolina Country Music Festival for the first time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP