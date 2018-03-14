Self-taught Laramie historian working to preserve the past

In this March 2, 2018 photo, Historian Jerry Hansen adjusts a model train displayed on the third floor of the Laramie Plains Museum in Laramie, Wyo. Hansen, a Laramie Plains Museum volunteer historian and railroad enthusiast, said he spends several hours, four days a week, going through old photographs looking for clues about Laramie’s history. Laramie Boomerang via AP Shannon Broderick