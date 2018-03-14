Academic efforts to decode men gain steam in time of #MeToo

This Saturday, March 10, 2018 photo shows Michael Kimmel at his home in New York. Kimmel is a leader in what's known as "masculinities studies," and an in-demand purveyor of insight on why men are the way they are. The field he helped develop has long had men's misdeeds as an area of focus, but it's gained newfound exposure and relevance with #MeToo and #TimesUp. Mary Altaffer AP Photo