Dennis Rodman gets probation after DUI arrest in California

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing after a flight from Pyongyang. Rodman was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California. Rodman pleaded guilty Monday, March 12, 2018, in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo