Hospitality staff members react after posing for a selfie during the opening session of China's National People's Congress NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 5, 2018. China's government pledged Monday to deliver robust growth, pursue advanced technology and boost military spending while urging the public to embrace President Xi Jinping's rule as its ceremonial legislature prepared for changes to allow him to stay in power indefinitely.
Hospitality staff members react after posing for a selfie during the opening session of China's National People's Congress NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 5, 2018. China's government pledged Monday to deliver robust growth, pursue advanced technology and boost military spending while urging the public to embrace President Xi Jinping's rule as its ceremonial legislature prepared for changes to allow him to stay in power indefinitely.

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 03:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include hospitality staff reacting after posing for a selfie during the opening session of China's National People's Congress; entertainer Mary J. Blige performing at the Oscars; and a swimmer at the Big Neva Cup of Ice Swimming in St. Petersburg, Russia.

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 3-9, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

