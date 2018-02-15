The Latest: School shooting suspect to be held without bond

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:31 Peter Rabbit Pause 2:20 SC native Chadwick Boseman in Marvel's "Black Panther" 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 0:30 Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 1:48 Take a kayak tour down the Waccamaw River with new Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht 1:25 Get an inside look at American Tap House at Broadway at the Beach 1:20 Sights and sounds from Ocean Boulevard on Day 1 of Bikefest 0:53 Myrtle Beach Life: A new way to navigate Myrtle Beach 0:33 Darius Rucker talks performing at the Carolina Country Music Festival for the first time 3:09 2nd Ave. Pier's Ashley Shoemaker has one of the weirdest pick-up lines you've ever heard in this week's pour | Hot Pour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

