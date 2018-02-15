Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Kim on another station. Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM, where Connor hosted "The Shower Hour," confirmed the firing Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, for NBC Bay Area. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo