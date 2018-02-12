Ex-All Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested on drug charges

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza talks to reporters during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in New York. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested in California on suspicion of smuggling cocaine and heroin. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says Loaiza was booked into jail Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, evening and held in lieu of $200,000 bail. Ed Betz AP Photo