FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza talks to reporters during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in New York. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested in California on suspicion of smuggling cocaine and heroin. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says Loaiza was booked into jail Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, evening and held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Entertainment

Ex-All Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested on drug charges

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 02:15 PM

SAN DIEGO

Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza (loh-EYE-suh) has been arrested in California on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

Loaiza was booked Friday on charges involving the possession, transport and sale of 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of suspected cocaine. He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

It was not immediately known if Loaiza has hired a lawyer. He could not be reached for comment.

San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery says the packages are still being tested.

The 46-year-old played for numerous teams between 1995 and 2008, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates and concluding with his second stint with the Chicago White Sox.

Loaiza, who was born in Tijuana, Mexico, was briefly married to the late singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012.

