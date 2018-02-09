Kim Jong Un's sister begins unprecedented South Korea visit

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The sister of the North Korean leader on Friday became the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War as part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo